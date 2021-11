Losing It Behind-the-Scenes of ‘The Bachelorette’

Brown wrote about how “exhausting” and “demanding” it was to film The Bachelorette. “The lack of sleep and loss of contact with the outside world made me feel like I was losing my mind at times,” she wrote. “There were days when I honestly couldn’t see straight, or think straight, but I kept going because I didn’t want to let anyone down. Especially myself.”