Reacting to Colton Coming Out as Gay

When Brown was auditioning for The Bachelor, she told producers that she would only go on the show if Underwood was the lead. She subsequently took a “total leap of faith” with $70 in her bank account and borrowed Sherri Hill dresses, a connection from her pageant days, to film the season. While spending time with Underwood, Brown wrote that she “kept getting the feeling that something was off. … Like he didn’t even want to be kissing me.” However, she ignored her gut because he was perfect for her on paper and kept reassuring her when she would question their connection.

In April, Underwood came out as gay on Good Morning America, which “helped” Brown “better understand why things just felt a little off between us — because he felt off with himself. He wasn’t living the truth.”