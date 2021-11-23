Wanted to Say No to Jed Proposal

At the beginning of the book, Brown wrote that she knew her husband wasn’t in the room from day one as the Bachelorette. When Wyatt proposed on the final day of filming, she wasn’t sure she wanted to accept.

“I was caught up in the magic and the fantasy of it all when all of a sudden he got down on one knee and pulled out a ring, and I thought … No. I can’t. This isn’t what it is supposed to be like,” she wrote. “I said yes anyway. It’s hard to explain how conflicted I felt. Jed hadn’t done anything wrong. I cared about him. And the engagement itself was dreamy — but it wasn’t necessarily my dream.”

When they left to go home, Brown learned she didn’t know Wyatt’s real name — Jared — until she saw his plane ticket. “It freaked me out. How could I not know my fiancé’s full name? Who was this person? I asked Jed, ‘Why didn’t I know your name?’” she wrote. “‘I never went by that,’ he said. He didn’t think it was a big deal. But alongside everything else, it just made me question whether any of this was real. How could I be engaged to a man when I didn’t even know his name? And his name was … Jared?”