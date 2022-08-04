What About Max Originals?

The fate of several Max Original series is still up in the air. The second season of Gossip Girl is already in production, though a premiere date has not yet been announced. Hacks, the Emmy-winning dramedy starring Jean Smart, was officially renewed for a third season in June 2022 but has not yet started filming. And Just Like That was previously picked up for a second season in March 2022 and was set to resume filming later in the year.

Original shows that air on HBO’s cable network — including Succession, The White Lotus and the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon — are not likely to be affected by the merger.