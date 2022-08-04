Top 5

What’s Going On With HBO Max? Why ‘And Just Like That’ and ‘Gossip Girl’ Could Be in Danger

What About Max Originals?

The fate of several Max Original series is still up in the air. The second season of Gossip Girl is already in production, though a premiere date has not yet been announced. Hacks, the Emmy-winning dramedy starring Jean Smart, was officially renewed for a third season in June 2022 but has not yet started filming. And Just Like That was previously picked up for a second season in March 2022 and was set to resume filming later in the year.

Original shows that air on HBO’s cable network — including Succession, The White Lotus and the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon — are not likely to be affected by the merger.

