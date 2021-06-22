I Think I Should Go

In February 2020, he told Charlamagne Tha God that he’s had many conversations about leaving the show.

“It’s a hard thing to do cause you don’t want to ever pull the trigger too early. But everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know and it’ll be all right,'” he said at the time about the “cutthroat” show. “I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it. I get it. … [It’s like] whose side are you on. I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really — If I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”