As the Kardashian-Jenner family prepares to debut their new Hulu show, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are getting candid about their lives, telling all in a new special with Robin Roberts.

Kim, 41, was in the hot seat during The Kardashians: An ABC News Special, addressing her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West at the top of the Wednesday, April 6, broadcast.

“You want to take the high road and sometimes it’s hard,” the Skims designer told Roberts. “I’ve always been a champion of him speaking his truth.”

More than one year after their split — Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 — West continued to make headlines for his public posts about their dynamic. While the rapper, 44, initially tried to win Kim back after she moved on with Pete Davidson, he later made claims about her trying to keep the kids from him and threatened the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star as his romance with the reality TV personality got more serious.

Kim told Roberts that the exes’ eldest kids, North, 8, and Saint, 6, “know what’s going on” with their parents.

“The younger ones don’t understand as much,” she said of Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. “You have to just be there for them. No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids, so you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family.”

Relationships were a topic throughout the special, with Roberts asking Khloé, 37, who is in the “best place” at the moment when it comes to their romances.

“I think all my family members, besides me,” she responded with a laugh before naming Kourtney, 42, and Travis Barker. “I think Kourt and Trav are in an amazing place.”

Overall, Khloé added, “I think at the end of the day, all of us just aspire to have blissfulness. We want to be happy. We want to feel safe.”

Scroll through for more quotes from The Kardashians: An ABC News Special: