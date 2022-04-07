Kim on Work Comment

After coming under fire for her “advice for women in business” — telling Variety last month, “It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that wanna work” — Kim claimed the remark was taken out of context.

“It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was, ‘After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous.’ My whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women,” she told Roberts. “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard,” she said. “I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”