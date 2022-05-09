How Much the Kardashians Are Involved in the Process

During an interview with Us, King highlighted how much the Kardashians have been “true executive producers” on the show.

“A lot of their participation in terms of being an executive producer comes in post-production. Obviously like any human being, they have boundaries so they can decide what stays in, what stays out of the show,” she explained. “But they also understand what the show is and so they share just about everything, which is so exciting because that’s what you want in a documentary just to get to that real-life core stuff, and as everybody knows something’s always going on so we’re always following something.”