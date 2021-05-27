Reality TV

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards’ Friendship Ups and Downs

By
Lisa Vanderpump Shades Kyle Richards After New Run-In at Restaurant
(L-R) Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; Jason Mendez/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
13
11 / 13
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

2019

While Lisa officially quit RHOBH in June after nine seasons, that doesn’t mean she still doesn’t run into Kyle around town.

“I’ve seen her twice in Neiman Marcus, and at a restaurant last week,” Kyle revealed at BravoCon in November 2019. “I said to the hostess, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Then we said, ‘Hello.’ I mean, I said, ‘Hello.’”

During the fan-convention, Lisa told Us that the brief interaction at the restaurant was “perfect” for her.

“It’s just when, if it’s a friendship, then you know, I wouldn’t experience what I experienced the year before. If it was a real friendship,” she explained.

Back to top