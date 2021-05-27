2019

While Lisa officially quit RHOBH in June after nine seasons, that doesn’t mean she still doesn’t run into Kyle around town.

“I’ve seen her twice in Neiman Marcus, and at a restaurant last week,” Kyle revealed at BravoCon in November 2019. “I said to the hostess, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Then we said, ‘Hello.’ I mean, I said, ‘Hello.’”

During the fan-convention, Lisa told Us that the brief interaction at the restaurant was “perfect” for her.

“It’s just when, if it’s a friendship, then you know, I wouldn’t experience what I experienced the year before. If it was a real friendship,” she explained.