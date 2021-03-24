Speaking her mind! Lisa Vanderpump has never been one to hold back — and that’s not changing now. The Overserved star, 60, joined Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, March 23, and couldn’t help shading some of her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars.

The Vanderpump Rules star was an original Housewife on the show and remained part of the cast for nine years, announcing her exit in 2019 following the “PuppyGate” scandal with Dorit Kemsley.

Earlier this month, the SUR owner shed light on her time on the Bravo reality series.

“I left because I was very, very, very unhappy and I didn’t appreciate being called a liar,” the Pooch Perfect judge told Us Weekly on the Friday, March 19, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “To accuse me of selling a story, when you never get stories come out of my restaurants, you know, so it was such an insult to me. It was about my heart, it was about the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which was something that was born out of complete compassion and my passion project. I just thought, ‘I’m done with it.'”

In 2018, the “PuppyGate” scandal featured Kyle Richards claiming Vanderpump leaked a story to the press about a dog that Kemsley, 44, got from Vanderpump Dogs. Ultimately, the fight resulted in the restauranter’s husband, Ken Todd, kicking Richards, 52, out of their house.

So, how does Lisa feel about Kemsley and Richards now? Well, not great! Scroll through the gallery below for all the shade that she dished out during Tuesday night’s episode of WWHL.