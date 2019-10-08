Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Bromance Through the Years

1997: ‘Good Will Hunting’ Premiere

The costars celebrated the film’s release in New York City on Dec. 4, 1997. The Massachusetts natives cowrote the drama, directed by Gus Van Sant. “I remember it was printed in Daily Variety that we were going to get $600,000 on it. We had no credit, so we went to rent this house that was $3,000 a month, and we used a copy of the Daily Variety to get the place,” Affleck has said. “I was like, ‘I don’t have credit, but this is who we are.’ And the landlord was like, ‘All right, sure.'”