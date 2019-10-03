Amy Poehler (Mrs. George)

Then: In the same fashion as Meadows and Fey, she appeared on Saturday Night Live before exiting in 2008. She met Fey through ImprovOlympic and was also a part of Second City. The Boston College grad appeared in Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, Upright Citizens Brigade and Wet Hot American Summer before playing McAdams’ mom in Mean Girls.

Now: Pohler’s star power continued to rise as she appeared in films including Blades of Glory, Baby Mama and The House. She popularly portrayed Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015 — a part she won a Golden Globe for in 2014. She has produced several shows, like Broad City and Difficult People, and made her directorial debut with Wine Country in May 2019. She also penned a memoir, Yes Please, in 2014. Poehler was married to Will Arnett from 2003 to 2013. They share two sons, Archie and Abel.