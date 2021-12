David Hasselhoff and Kym Johnson

Diva behavior? The Baywatch alum "was a mess," during season 11 in 2010, a show insider exclusively revealed to Us. "His people would call staffers 20 times a day, changing rehearsal times, canceling shoots and even suggesting things like camera angles and poses," the source said. "At first, Kym thought getting Hoff as a partner was quite a coup, but then quickly realized it was a mistake. She is so disappointed!"