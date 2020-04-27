Most Memorable Real Housewives ‘Friends’: Where Are They Now?

Barbara Kavovit

While she was Luann’s only ally during season 11 of RHONY, Barbara had a falling out with the countess after the season wrapped. She told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019 that their 14-year-old friendship was over for good. “The narcissism of this woman, the self-importance and her blatant disregard for people that have helped her has got to stop,” she told Us. “Not only myself, but [our mutual friend] Anne and I’m sure Bethenny [Frankel], and even Mary, who does her makeup, we are disgusted with her. It’s just her total disregard for anyone else. I have no words for her anymore.”

Barbara released a novel called Heels of Steel in June 2019 and still works as the CEO of Evergreen Construction NYC.