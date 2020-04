Eden Sassoon

The daughter of late hairstylist Vidal Sassoon made a splash in her part-time role on RHOBH season 7. While she didn’t return for season 8, Eden still makes her opinions known about the women via Twitter. In April 2020, she posted a shady photo of women in a nursing home to commemorate the season 10 premiere. Eden, a self-proclaimed fitness and wellness enthusiast, runs two pilates studios in Los Angeles.