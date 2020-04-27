Most Memorable Real Housewives ‘Friends’: Where Are They Now?

Rosie Pierri

Teresa Giudice’s cousin first appeared in a guest role on four seasons before officially joining the cast of RHONJ as a “friend” for season 7. When sister Kathy Wakile walked away for good, Rosie did the same. And while the siblings aren’t in touch with Teresa or Melissa Gorga, they are still tight with each other.

“No, I really haven’t had much contact with them,” Melissa said on WWHL in November 2019. “And would I like them to come back to the show? I’m down for whatever; whatever the boss man wants.”