Getting Emotional

On October 2, Leakes broke down in tears while discussing her RHOA departure on the Tamron Hall Show. The Bravolebrity said that she wanted to be treated fairly by the network.

“I can’t tell you everything I want from them, but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment,” she said. “I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there or haven’t done even worse. So, I don’t deserve this treatment.”

When asked if she wanted to “be back on the show,” she replied: “No, I do not.”