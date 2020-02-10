Oscars

Timothee Chalamet Photobombs Margot Robbie on the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

By
Timothee Chalamet Photobombs Margot Robbie Oscars Red Carpet
 David Fisher/Shutterstock
5
1 / 5

Strike a Pose!

Chalamet and Robbie looked effortlessly cool on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

Back to top