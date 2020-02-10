Oscars Oscars: Stars Who Brought Family Members By Us Weekly Staff February 9, 2020 Shutterstock 34 2 / 34 Charlize Theron The Bombshell star also brought her mother, Gerda Maritz, to the awards show. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News