Alexis Knapp

The Pennsylvania native portrayed Stacie — the Bella who had a baby in the third movie — in the musical film franchise. Her other movie credits include Caveman, Urge and Phobias. Knapp also had a recurring role on Ground Floor. The upcoming film Rosary will mark Knapp’s first movie as a producer. Knapp is the mother of daughter Kai, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Ryan Phillippe.