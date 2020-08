Anna Kendrick

The Main native appeared in Cake and Into the Woods before reprising her role as Beca in Pitch Perfect 2 and Pitch Perfect 3. Kendrick’s other film credits include, The Accountant, A Simple Favor, Noelle and voicing Poppy in the Trolls franchise. TV-wise, she acted and served as an executive producer on Dummy and Love Life. Kendrick was nominated for an Emmy for her role on Dummy in 2020.