Get ready for royal fever … part 2! Lifetime has released the first photos from its Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sequel, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, starring Charlie Field and Tiffany Marie Smith.

Smith, 36, who has previously starred in Supernatural and Jane the Virgin, bears a striking resemblance to the Duchess of Sussex, 37, in the photos, which show her sharing an intimate embrace with English actor Field, who plays the Duke of Sussex, 34.

She is also seen being crowned with a tiara and wearing a white turtleneck that resembles the former Suits star’s Line the Label coat she wore during an engagement photo shoot with the prince in November 2017.

As for Field, the redheaded Genius actor makes for a convincing Harry when sporting the Invictus founder’s signature scruff.

A+E president of programming Rob Sharenow announced in February that a sequel to its 2018 flick Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance was in the works.

“We heard a rumor that our favorite overseas royal couple, Harry and Meghan, are going to have a baby, and so what better way to celebrate than with a sequel to our hit film that will air this spring,” he said, according to The Wrap.

Sharenow also announced that the movie’s follow-up would feature new actors, as its initial stars Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley were unavailable.

The first movie, which was released in May, just in time for the royal couple’s wedding at Windsor Castle in England, followed the duo’s romance from their 2016 introduction via a blind date to their engagement.

The sequel will focus on their “pivotal” first year of marriage as they find a balance between their beliefs and the monarchy’s time-honored traditions.

Harry and Meghan announced in October that they are expecting their first child.

The former actress teased her due date to Welsh Secretary of State Alun Cairns earlier this month: “We’re nearly there!”

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal will premiere on Lifetime May 27 at 8 p.m. ET.