Is Caroline Stanbury Joining the Cast?

The cast has yet to be announced, but fans of the Bravo universe are speculating that the Ladies of London alum will be part of the group after her move from London to Dubai in 2016. Stanbury starred on the England-set series from 2014 to 2017 before bidding farewell to the U.K. and heading to the United Arab Emirates city with her then-husband, Cem Habib, and their three children, daughter Yasmine, and twin boys Zac and Aaron.

Stanbury has since split from Habib — the two announced their breakup in December 2019 after 17 years of marriage — and is engaged to Sergio Carrallo.

Shortly after news broke of the Dubai installment fans took to social media to express the need for Stanbury to appear. “If @C_Stanbury isn’t on this show I will not be watching,” one user tweeted at the time, while another wrote, “We need @C_Stabury or keep it!!”