The Challenge

While the stars of MTV’s competition series have kept relatively quiet about their pay, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that rookies make $1,000 stipend a week and returning players who aren’t top vets make between $3,000 and $5,000. “Elite” players — think Cara Maria Sorbello, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio or CT Tamburello — can make around $80,000 simply for arriving on day 1.