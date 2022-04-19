April 2019

Rimes referred to her Easter with Glanville, Cibrian, Mason and Jake as “awkward” in April 2019, but later clarified that she was simply referring to their poses in the family photo, not the situation. “Happy Easter LovEs! Our awkward family Easter photo/Christmas card?! Lol,” she wrote on Instagram. “Today has been a wonderful day. Many blessings to your family from all of us! #easter #happyeaster #easter2019 #family #ifyoudonthavesomethingnicetosaypleasemoveon *awkward – the way we are standing, not that we are all together. Not awkward at all. #clarity.”