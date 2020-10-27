Eboni Talks The Hamptons

“I can tell you after this trip in The Hamptons, there’s enough foundation with every single one of them,” Eboni dished on RealiTea With Derek Z in October 2020, noting she’s already bonded with Leah and Ramona. “Leah McSweeney and I have a really special relationship already because we have a lot of organic things in common beyond the age stuff. It’s just shocking how much Leah and I connect. … But in addition to Leah, you know, there’s some really amazing things I have in common with Ramona Singer. There’s some pretty cool things that Luann and I share by way of background.”

As far as Sonja is concerned, Eboni told host Derek Zagami that she “surprised” her. “I’m going to say that about me and Sonja is you got to watch that. … Y’all got to watch this season. I can guarantee you, and I promise I’m not saying this because I’m on it. I’ll halfway wish I wasn’t just so I could sit back and be popular with y’all and drink wine and watch this play out,” she said.