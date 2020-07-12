Angie Harmon

Harmon has been fairly quiet following her time as Jane Rizzoli. She voiced three episodes of Voltron: Legendary Defender from 2017 to 2018 before appearing on a 2020 episode of Match Game. The Law & Order alum teamed up with home and dorm décor company LeighDeux to launch a summer collection featuring her skull designs in June 2020. The model has also been a UNICEF ambassador since 2013. After separating from her husband of 13 years, Jason Sehorn, in 2014, the Texas native got engaged to actor Greg Vaughan in December 2019. Harmon shares three daughters with Sehorn.