Sasha Alexander

The Los Angeles native was a recurring character on Shameless from 2015 to 2016 as her role on Rizzoli & Isles was coming to an end. Alexander went on to star in Bernard and Huey and Amanda McKay as well as The Ride. She also appeared on an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2018, FBI in 2019 and Amazing Stories in 2020. The same year, the actress played Detective Chesler in Netflix’s Dangerous Lies. The NCIS alum married Edoardo Ponti in 2007. They share two children.