Alaska Thunderf–k

Alaska was the season 5 runner-up and later crowned the winner of All Stars 2. She competed on season 1 of VH1’s 2017 reality series Scared Famous. The Pennsylvania native has hosted the podcast “Race Chaser” with Drag Race alum Willam Belli since 2018. Alaska’s film credits include The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time (2018), Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate (2018) and an appearance on season 15 of The Bachelorette.