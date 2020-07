Monet X Change

X Change came in sixth place on season 10 before she won the title of Miss Congeniality. The New York native and Trinity the Tuck later tied for first place on All Stars 4. She starred in a Pepsi commercial alongside Cardi B in 2019 and, later that year, appeared in Madonna‘s short film The World of Madame X. The reality star has hosted her web series, The X Change Rate, since 2019.