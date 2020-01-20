SAGs Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Shine at the SAG Awards 2020 By Mariah Cooper January 19, 2020 John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock 6 3 / 6 Stuck Like Glue Rodriguez reappeared to take a sweet couple’s shot with his fiancée. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News