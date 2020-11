Alec Baldwin and Adam Sandler Clarify ‘Canteen Boy’

The frequent host and the then-cast member starred in a February 1994 sketch that showed Baldwin’s scoutmaster character making advances toward Sandler’s boy scout alter-ego. Fans and the Boy Scouts of America complained about the depiction, causing the show to add a disclaimer that the Uncut Gems star’s character was supposed to be 27 years old.