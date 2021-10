Caitlin Hale (Marta)

In addition to her role as backup singer Marta, Hale had roles on Blue’s Clues, Max & Wrigley and Grimmerson Manor. Since graduating from Arizona State University in 2013, she has stepped back from the spotlight, primarily working as an OB-GYN sonographer. Years later, she began dating her former School of Rock costar Angelo Massagli (who played security guard Frankie) in 2018. Hale and Massagli, who works as an attorney, both reside in New York City.