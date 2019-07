Jason Alexander

While Alexander (real name Jay Scott Greenspan) is bestknown as George, he also is famous for his role in 1990’s Pretty Woman, as well as his many Broadway roles. After Seinfeld wrapped, he landed the lead in Bob Patterson, a sitcom that ended after one season on NBC. He appeared in dozens of other shows and films and stepped behind the cameras; he directed episodes of Franklin & Bash, Criminal Minds and Mike & Molly.