Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch)

Garson’s biggest role after SATC occurred on White Collar, where he played Mozzie. He also landed other major TV roles on Whole Day Down, Hawaii Five-0 and John from Cincinnati. Additionally, he’s appeared in movies including Zoom, Walk of Shame and 7 Days to Vegas. Behind the camera, he has directed episodes of Girl Meets World and White Collar.

Garson, who had one son, Nathen, died in September 2021. He was 57.