The New Normal?

Vogel admitted that after working on season 1 of Sex/Life, he wasn’t sure if he would ever really “get comfortable” with the nudity in his scenes with Shahi.

“I think day two, we had our first intimate scene, and there was no dipping your toe in the water. It’s just a “Here we go.” By the end of the show, they’re throwing our clothes at us, saying, ‘Could you guys put your clothes back on?’ We’re like, ‘Well, we’re just going to go again. So, what’s the point? It’s a bother,'” he detailed to Monsters and Critics in June 2021. “’No, you don’t understand. You guys need to put your clothes back on.’ So, there’s a little bit of getting more comfortable with it, but I don’t think you ever get comfortable with it.”