Gwyneth Paltrow (Rosemary)

Paltrow’s film credits include Hook, Shakespeare in Love, The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Royal Tenenbaums, Iron Man, Glee and The Politician. She also founded the lifestyle brand, Goop. She previously dated Ben Affleck, Luke Wilson and was engaged to Brad Pitt before marrying Coldplay’s Chris Martin in 2003. The pair welcomed daughter Apple in May 2004 and son Moses in April 2006 before announcing their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014. The exes finalized their divorce in 2016. She later married former Glee producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018.