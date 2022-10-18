Candiace Dillard Bassett

Candiace spilled the tea, revealing that she called Andy ahead of her performance at the WWHL’s Legends Ball, which taped on Friday, October 14, at BravoCon and aired on Sunday, October 16.

“I only recently had a grievance about BravoCon and the length of my set on the show because it was cut and I wanted it to be the length that I submitted. And I got the length that I submitted,” the RHOP star said, noting that Melissa had the longest performance. “I was like, ‘Why is mine being cut?’ And I [called Andy] and was like, ‘Can we … ?’ And he was like, ‘Let’s figure it out.’”