Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

Shannon Beador, Candiace Dillard-Bassett and More Real Housewives on Whether They’ve Called Andy Cohen to Complain

By
Candiace Dillard Bassett BravoCon 2022 Bravo Stars Interviews
 Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
28
1 / 28
podcast

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Candiace spilled the tea, revealing that she called Andy ahead of her performance at the WWHL’s Legends Ball, which taped on Friday, October 14, at BravoCon and aired on Sunday, October 16.

“I only recently had a grievance about BravoCon and the length of my set on the show because it was cut and I wanted it to be the length that I submitted. And I got the length that I submitted,” the RHOP star said, noting that Melissa had the longest performance. “I was like, ‘Why is mine being cut?’ And I [called Andy] and was like, ‘Can we … ?’ And he was like, ‘Let’s figure it out.’”

See Full Gallery