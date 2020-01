Meet Alyssa

Before Alex’s new girlfriend, Alyssa, revealed she was pregnant, she butts heads with Juliette. “He told me he loved me still,” Juliette says through tears after Chloe tells Alex, “You still haven’t told Alyssa the truth.” In another moment, Alyssa tells Juliette to leave; in turn, Juliette throws a drink at her.

Season 3 of Siesta Key premieres on MTV Tuesday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.