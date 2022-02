Kody and Robyn Are Still Going Strong

While his marriages to Janelle and Meri might be on the rocks, Kody and Robyn’s romance is stronger than ever. “He’s spending all his time with Robyn. The others are in their own world, living their own lives,” a source told Us in January 2022. “He spent the holidays with Robyn and her kids. He didn’t even try making plans with the others. All the wives were very much separated for the holidays, spending time with their own families.”