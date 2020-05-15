Landon Clements

Landon was a full-time cast member for seasons 2 through 4. “This photo was the first time @camwimberly1 and I filmed together just the two of us … we went shrimpin’ it wasn’t fancy but it was real and the fine people that let us on their boat that day are the type of people that are the spirit and soul of Charleston kind hearted and full of charm,” she captioned a series of pics with Cameran via Instagram.

The Bravo alum, who never got along with Kathryn, then seemingly threw shade at her former costar. “I’m so sad to see the events of the last few days but it’s true what they say one bad apple can ruin the whole bunch,” Landon wrote. “We enjoyed making this show for y’all and love our little town so much! I’m thankful for all the friendships I made while filming #SouthernCharm and am really proud of these girls for walking away from it all to find their true happiness. ✌🏻💗🍍”

Cameran thanked Landon for her kind words, replying, “Thank you. We had some fun back in the day!”