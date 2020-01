Jennifer Lawrence in ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’

“I went deaf in one ear for months,” the actress told Vanity Fair in November 2013, recalling filming that year’s dystopian YA sequel. “But that wasn’t actually physically challenging. It was just ear challenging because I got all of these ear infections from the diving and the water and all of that stuff. And then a jet from one of the cornucopia scenes punctured my eardrum.”