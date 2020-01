Jeremy Renner in ‘Tag’

The actor filmed a scene in the 2018 comedy in which his character climbs a stack of 20 to 30 chairs, and he hurt himself when the rigging broke. “I broke along with it and fell on the ground and broke my arms,” he told Entertainment Weekly in June 2018. “I went to the hospital, and they said it was broken, so I got them wrapped up and then I went back to work and did everything I could do to continue on as we did.”