Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Django Unchained’

The actor’s real blood made it into the final cut of the 2012 Western after he slammed his hand on a table during a scene and accidentally hit a crystal cordial glass. “Blood was dripping down his hand,” producer Stacey Sher told Variety that December. “He never broke character. He kept going. He was in such a zone. It was very intense. He required stitches.”