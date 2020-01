Viggo Mortensen in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’

In the 2002 fantasy epic, Mortensen’s character kicks a helmet and appears to yell in frustration, but in real life, the actor had broken two of his toes on the helmet and was yelling in pain. “Viggo, feeling that pain, he actually turned that into performance,” director Peter Jackson said in a behind-the-scenes featurette. “Of course, it’s the best take, so it’s actually in the movie.”