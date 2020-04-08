Jon Hamm — ‘The Big Date’

Hamm became a household name through his Mad Men character Don Draper. Since then, he’s gone on to star in films such as Bad Times at the El Royale and Baby Driver. Before making a name for himself in the industry, a long-haired version of Hamm popped up on The Big Date in 1995. “I was all of 24 years old and making some questionable decisions in my life, as you could see,” he said of being on the short-lived series while on The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson in 2014.