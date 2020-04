Kirstie Alley — ‘The Match Game’

In 1979, Alley, then an interior designer, made her TV debut on the NBC game show. Eight years later, she made it big with her role on Cheers, joining the series after Shelley Long left. She went on to star in movies such as Drop Dead Gorgeous and It Takes Two in addition to appearing on other shows including Veronica’s Closet and Scream Queens.