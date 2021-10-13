Keeping It Cryptic

“We just finished shooting, and it was day 300,” Wolfhard said during an October 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I’m so glad [the creators] still care. The show’s going to be really messed up.”

The actor also hinted that fans can expect to find out what happened to Hopper and played coy when asked about Mike and Eleven possibly reuniting. Wolfhard simply replied, “Oh,” before mumbling, “Well, uh,” when talking about the possibility of Eleven getting her powers back.