Jay Leno vs. David Letterman

Leno also had a famous feud with late-night host Letterman, who was passed up for The Tonight Show when Johnny Carson retired in 1992. Their rivalry was the subject of a 1996 HBO film, The Late Shift, and persisted for more than two decades. After the Conan O’Brien drama in 2009 and 2010, Letterman quipped that there are “two kinds of talk show hosts: Jay Leno, and those who have been victimized by Jay Leno.” He later said, however, that they had buried the hatchet.