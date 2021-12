Alec Baldwin Fired After Gay Slur Controversy

Baldwin’s MSNBC show was canceled in November 2013, after the famously outspoken 30 Rock actor made headlines for directing a gay slur at a paparazzo in New York City. “Words are important. I understand that, and will choose mine with great care going forward,” he said in an apology after the incident. “What I said and did this week, as I was trying to protect my family, was offensive and unacceptable.”